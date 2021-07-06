Insider Selling: Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) Senior Officer Sells 25,774 Shares of Stock

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) Senior Officer Michael Walton sold 25,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.78, for a total value of C$148,973.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,106 shares in the company, valued at C$295,392.68.

RSI stock opened at C$5.80 on Tuesday. Rogers Sugar Inc. has a twelve month low of C$4.55 and a twelve month high of C$5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$600.51 million and a P/E ratio of 14.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.45.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$215.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$212.00 million. Research analysts predict that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RSI shares. TD Securities downgraded Rogers Sugar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Rogers Sugar to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

