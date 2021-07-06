Insider Selling: Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Insider Sells 6,324 Shares of Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $303,931.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,511.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SILK traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.99. 182,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,875. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -32.80 and a beta of 1.48. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 1 year low of $40.31 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 10.11 and a quick ratio of 9.37.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.29 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 42.37% and a negative net margin of 61.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 6.6% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 5.8% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 8.7% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

