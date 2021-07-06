Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned about 0.07% of Insperity worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Insperity by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 253.7% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NSP. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.60.

In other news, SVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $442,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,611 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,189.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 16,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,553,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 64,658 shares of company stock valued at $5,958,491 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NSP traded down $1.15 on Tuesday, reaching $91.11. 1,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,434. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.46. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.34 and a 52-week high of $95.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 271.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

