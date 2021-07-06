Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,425 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 0.8% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in Intel by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.32.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTC traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $56.19. The company had a trading volume of 674,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,591,664. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $226.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.62.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

