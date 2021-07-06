International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 11,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its position in International Business Machines by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $2,511,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 19.6% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 26,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 35.9% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 28,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

IBM traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $138.21. 51,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,575,521. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.36. The firm has a market cap of $123.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

