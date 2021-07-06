International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 280 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 204 ($2.67) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 228 ($2.98) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 220.15 ($2.88).

Shares of LON:IAG opened at GBX 188.98 ($2.47) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £9.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 197.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 237.60 ($3.10).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

