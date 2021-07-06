Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 24.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 407 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $474.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.71.

INTU opened at $497.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $280.99 and a 52-week high of $500.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $445.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.49 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at $223,330,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $180,590.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,170.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

