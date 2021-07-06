Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Sets New 12-Month High at $79.87

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $79.87 and last traded at $79.75, with a volume of 991 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.54.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Investors Real Estate Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,663.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.37). Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 1.13%. Research analysts predict that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.07%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Investors Real Estate Trust stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile (NYSE:CSR)

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

