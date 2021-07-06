Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.10

Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.10 and last traded at $37.90, with a volume of 12942 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.87.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INVH shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.85.

The company has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.21 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,755,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,150,000 after acquiring an additional 200,911 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 79,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 19,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,681,000 after acquiring an additional 194,707 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes Company Profile (NYSE:INVH)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

