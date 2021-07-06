Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,970,000 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the May 31st total of 10,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.50 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Shares of IONS opened at $39.92 on Tuesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $34.43 and a twelve month high of $64.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 69.63%. The company had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,198.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,142,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,717 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,114,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,942 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 157.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,873,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,403 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $44,960,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $42,994,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

