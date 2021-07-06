IQ.cash Market Capitalization Achieves $403,322.04 (IQ)

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 102.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. IQ.cash has a market cap of $403,322.04 and $37,906.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IQ.cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0337 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, IQ.cash has traded 84.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00046011 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00134781 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.19 or 0.00165953 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,891.44 or 1.00088756 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $321.66 or 0.00949939 BTC.

IQ.cash Profile

IQ.cash’s genesis date was July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 coins and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 coins. The official website for IQ.cash is iq.cash . IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

IQ.cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQ.cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQ.cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IQ.cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

