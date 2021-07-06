iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.97 Per Share

Analysts expect iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) to post earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.10) and the highest is ($0.76). iRhythm Technologies reported earnings of ($0.75) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full year earnings of ($3.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.26) to ($2.74). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.98) to ($2.27). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow iRhythm Technologies.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $74.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.35 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IRTC. Citigroup downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $170.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist cut their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. iRhythm Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.00.

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $63.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.29. iRhythm Technologies has a 1-year low of $59.64 and a 1-year high of $286.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,074,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,349 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $176,116,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,812,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,004,000 after buying an additional 420,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $91,506,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 62.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 952,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,327,000 after buying an additional 364,754 shares in the last quarter.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

