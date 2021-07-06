iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the May 31st total of 2,270,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 760,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 134.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 498,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,175,000 after purchasing an additional 285,555 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,010,000 after purchasing an additional 21,702 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,114,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 87.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter.

IRTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist dropped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $170.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $63.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.29. iRhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $59.64 and a 12 month high of $286.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -28.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.08). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $74.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

