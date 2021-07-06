iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Towercrest Capital Management

Towercrest Capital Management cut its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 337,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,643 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Towercrest Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $17,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 791,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,182,000 after purchasing an additional 18,757 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 593,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,117,000 after purchasing an additional 22,452 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 137,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after purchasing an additional 76,895 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 42,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $15,132,000.

Shares of FLOT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,024 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.79.

