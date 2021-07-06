iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the May 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 253,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,880,000 after acquiring an additional 13,076 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $22,059,000. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 183.7% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 200,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,172,000 after buying an additional 129,683 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,197,000 after buying an additional 49,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 22,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter.

EEMA opened at $91.77 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 1-year low of $70.81 and a 1-year high of $100.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.35.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.