iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Capital Bank & Trust Co

Capital Bank & Trust Co trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 25.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,759 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWB. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

IWB stock opened at $245.02 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $173.03 and a 12-month high of $245.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

