ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITMPF. Morgan Stanley lowered ITM Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. HSBC raised ITM Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on ITM Power in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Get ITM Power alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITMPF traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.40. 9,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,529. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.58. ITM Power has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.