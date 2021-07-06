IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Credit Suisse Group

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $14.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 73.72% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

NASDAQ ISEE traded up $1.27 on Tuesday, reaching $9.21. The stock had a trading volume of 186,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,215. IVERIC bio has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $8.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.47 million, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.67.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IVERIC bio will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in IVERIC bio by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,059,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,628,000 after purchasing an additional 295,366 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 2.3% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,585,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,338,000 after acquiring an additional 102,799 shares during the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 1,665.7% during the first quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,784,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,407 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 2.0% during the first quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 2,544,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 0.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,163,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,369,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

