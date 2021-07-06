Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $18,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:J opened at $132.73 on Tuesday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.51 and a twelve month high of $145.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

In related news, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,558,231.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $140.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,402,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,494.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.38.

Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

