Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Stake Boosted by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 72,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,313,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,102,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,476,000 after purchasing an additional 117,707 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,310,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,432,000 after purchasing an additional 31,375 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 24.1% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,558,231.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $140.22 per share, with a total value of $1,402,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,494.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on J. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.38.

J stock opened at $132.73 on Tuesday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.51 and a twelve month high of $145.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.62.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

