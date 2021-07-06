Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the May 31st total of 4,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 981,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 2,760.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Janus Henderson Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.32.

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $39.24 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Group has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $40.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.75.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.07 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 23.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.50%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.