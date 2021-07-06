Jayshree Ullal Sells 2,375 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.08, for a total value of $864,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,803.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.52, for a total value of $481,965.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.38, for a total value of $798,902.50.

On Friday, May 21st, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,670 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.28, for a total value of $556,577.60.

On Thursday, May 6th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.96, for a total value of $442,695.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.18, for a total value of $746,177.50.

Shares of ANET stock traded up $9.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $374.93. The company had a trading volume of 555,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,149. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.16. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.96 and a 1-year high of $375.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. 61.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.47.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

