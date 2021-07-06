Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Barratt Developments plc’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BTDPY)

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Barratt Developments in a research report issued on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now expects that the company will earn $2.27 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.23. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BTDPY. Liberum Capital upgraded Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Barratt Developments from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

BTDPY stock opened at $19.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.15. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.86.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

