Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vale in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $5.37 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vale’s FY2022 earnings at $4.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VALE. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.30 price target on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, March 18th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Vale from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Vale presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.31.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $22.48 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $115.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.03. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.52 billion. Vale had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 49.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Vale by 32.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 167,132,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,904,190,000 after purchasing an additional 41,008,285 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vale by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,968,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,216,049,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719,367 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,010,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 31,851.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,297,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $1.8803 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 8.92%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.14%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

