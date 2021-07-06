Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Agree Realty Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Agree Realty in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.51 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Agree Realty’s FY2023 earnings at $4.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 4.10%.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ADC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.38.

NYSE ADC opened at $70.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Agree Realty has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $73.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 378.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 403.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.217 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 80.50%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

