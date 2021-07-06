Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $69.18 on Tuesday. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $33.31 and a twelve month high of $69.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $49.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.21%.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $11,729,395.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,315,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,286,692.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,633,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,950 shares of company stock worth $15,631,067. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 23,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

