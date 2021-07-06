Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 442 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.22.

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DE stock opened at $352.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $360.19. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $156.10 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 17.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

