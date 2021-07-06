Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 211 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 422.0% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 73.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Shares of WEC stock opened at $90.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.63. The stock has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $106.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $1,043,293.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 25 shares of company stock valued at $2,381 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WEC. Mizuho began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.86.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.