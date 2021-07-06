Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 2,667 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,182 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,667 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 329.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $3,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,778 shares of company stock valued at $55,385,485. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FDX shares. Argus boosted their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.04.

Shares of FDX opened at $299.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $301.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $153.66 and a 52 week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 16.51%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

