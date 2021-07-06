Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 393.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,642 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,608,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,870,000 after acquiring an additional 557,281 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,657,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,532,000 after acquiring an additional 319,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,808,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,253,000 after acquiring an additional 263,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Novartis stock opened at $91.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $210.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.77. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $77.04 and a twelve month high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

