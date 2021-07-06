Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) Short Interest Update

Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JBFCY remained flat at $$17.27 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076. Jollibee Foods has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $17.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.64.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jollibee Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Jollibee Foods Corporation, doing business as Jollibee, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants. The company operates quick service restaurants under the Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Yong He King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Mang Inasal, Burger King, Highlands Coffee, PHO24, Hard Rock Cafe, Dunkin' Donuts, Smashburger, Tim Ho Wan, Tortas Frontera, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, and Panda Express names.

