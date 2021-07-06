Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.94 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) to report sales of $3.94 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $4.25 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle posted sales of $3.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full-year sales of $17.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.16 billion to $18.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $18.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.31 billion to $19.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 3.03%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on JLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $194.53 on Tuesday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12 month low of $87.67 and a 12 month high of $212.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.38.

In other news, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $300,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total transaction of $107,367.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

