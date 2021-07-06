JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 22,713 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 195,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,713 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in The Andersons were worth $5,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Andersons by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 541,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,830,000 after purchasing an additional 336,774 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Andersons during the 4th quarter valued at $479,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of The Andersons by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of The Andersons by 201.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of The Andersons by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

ANDE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Andersons from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Andersons presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of ANDE opened at $29.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.98. The Andersons, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $34.41. The company has a market capitalization of $993.30 million, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.43. The Andersons had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 777.78%.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

