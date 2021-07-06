JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB raised shares of Deutsche Post from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Post presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

OTCMKTS DPSGY opened at $69.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.72. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of $37.82 and a 1 year high of $70.05. The firm has a market cap of $85.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.13. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 5.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Post will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $1.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. Deutsche Post’s payout ratio is 43.33%.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.