JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB raised shares of Deutsche Post from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Post presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.00.
OTCMKTS DPSGY opened at $69.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.72. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of $37.82 and a 1 year high of $70.05. The firm has a market cap of $85.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $1.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. Deutsche Post’s payout ratio is 43.33%.
Deutsche Post Company Profile
Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.
