Juggernaut (JGN) Market Cap Reaches $43.94 Million

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Over the last week, Juggernaut has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Juggernaut coin can now be purchased for about $1.11 or 0.00003244 BTC on popular exchanges. Juggernaut has a total market capitalization of $43.94 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Juggernaut

JGN is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com . Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

