Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Given a GBX 9,053 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,053 ($118.28) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

JET has been the subject of several other reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a reduce rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($91.46) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £125 ($163.31) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($143.72) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 9,929.13 ($129.72).

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

JET stock opened at GBX 6,638 ($86.73) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12-month low of GBX 5,964 ($77.92) and a 12-month high of £100.50 ($131.30). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6,625.20.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.