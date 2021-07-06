Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

TKAYY has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They issued a sell rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of TKAYY stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.48.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

