JUST (JST) Trading Up 3.6% This Week

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 6th. During the last seven days, JUST has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. JUST has a total market capitalization of $117.42 million and $69.35 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUST coin can now be purchased for about $0.0519 or 0.00000153 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00045353 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00134275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.58 or 0.00166738 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,895.75 or 0.99882289 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.26 or 0.00931941 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. The official website for JUST is just.network/# . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

