Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Short Interest Update

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 446,300 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the May 31st total of 362,900 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 108,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $123.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.35 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.06. Kaiser Aluminum has a twelve month low of $50.49 and a twelve month high of $141.07.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.05 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 95.68%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KALU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.90, for a total transaction of $55,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.32, for a total value of $375,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,203 shares of company stock worth $1,181,254 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 4,990.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

