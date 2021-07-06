Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. It serves the healthcare industry throughout the United States. Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KPTI. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.62. The stock has a market cap of $789.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.25. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $20.25.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 177.34% and a negative return on equity of 357.73%. The business had revenue of $23.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jatin Shah purchased 23,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Garen G. Bohlin purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $31,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KPTI. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 54.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $120,000. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

