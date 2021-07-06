Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 486,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,538 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Brixmor Property Group worth $9,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $8,526,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 497,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,064,000 after purchasing an additional 54,517 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,829,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,018,000 after purchasing an additional 15,886 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $576,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 568,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,507,000 after purchasing an additional 10,863 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $155,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,265,095.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $206,400.00. Insiders sold a total of 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,400 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BRX. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.71.

NYSE:BRX opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 60.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.77. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $279.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

