Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 669,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,364 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $9,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 32.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBD opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.61. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 3.36. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $17.30.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $943.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.31 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

DBD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diebold Nixdorf currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

