Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $8.84 Million Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,741 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,675 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $8,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in LKQ by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,372,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 171,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,263,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,152,595 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $175,778,000 after buying an additional 629,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $590,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other LKQ news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $50.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.66. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $24.99 and a one year high of $51.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.83.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 6.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barrington Research increased their target price on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

