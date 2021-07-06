Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $10,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JBT. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 731.5% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 479,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,892,000 after buying an additional 421,539 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,671,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,217,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,649,000 after buying an additional 266,258 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 440.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 211,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,155,000 after buying an additional 172,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 9.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,252,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,073,000 after buying an additional 111,750 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JBT opened at $140.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $78.99 and a 1 year high of $151.64.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.15%.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,696,171.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason T. Clayton sold 1,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $228,268.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,496.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,433 shares of company stock worth $913,511. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.80.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

