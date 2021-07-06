Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,516 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Saia worth $10,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Saia by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 843,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,595,000 after acquiring an additional 71,773 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Saia during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Saia by 68.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 174,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,237,000 after acquiring an additional 70,612 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Saia by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,458,000 after acquiring an additional 45,539 shares during the period. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Saia during the first quarter valued at about $1,318,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Saia from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Saia in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.07.

SAIA opened at $210.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.24. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.74 and a 12 month high of $249.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $222.23.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Saia had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

