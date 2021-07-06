Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Takes $9.74 Million Position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 203,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,741,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.41% of Denbury as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Denbury in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Denbury in the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Denbury in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Denbury in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Denbury in the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Denbury from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Denbury has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.17.

Shares of NYSE:DEN opened at $75.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.14. Denbury Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $81.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $251.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.82 million. Denbury had a negative net margin of 214.16% and a negative return on equity of 146.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

