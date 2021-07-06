Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.94

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.94 and traded as low as $7.90. Keppel shares last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 1,100 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of -60.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Keppel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KPELY)

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the offshore and marine, property, infrastructure, and investment businesses in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Brazil, other Far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; and procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities.

