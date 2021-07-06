Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) will report earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.27). Kezar Life Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($1.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.10). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kezar Life Sciences.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01).

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

KZR traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.43. 119,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,553. Kezar Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.58. The firm has a market cap of $261.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $4,768,000. Prosight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $4,472,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,519,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,150,000 after purchasing an additional 524,788 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,321,000. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP increased its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 656,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 107,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

