Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 27.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% during the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% during the first quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $134.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $160.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.52.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 target price (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.07.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

