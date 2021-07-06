Kineko (KKO) Achieves Market Cap of $1.38 Million

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. Kineko has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and $2,431.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kineko coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000870 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kineko has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00045825 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.07 or 0.00135184 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.89 or 0.00166929 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,043.67 or 0.99890197 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $322.09 or 0.00945058 BTC.

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 4,658,964 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kineko should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kineko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

